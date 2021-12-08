Birmingham City were linked with FR Groningen and Netherlands U19 defender Bjorn Meijer at the end of last month.

Reports coming out of Europe suggested that Birmingham City were keen on Meijer, 18, ahead of the January transfer window.

It was said that the Dutch club had not yet received any official approaches from Blues and that a January transfer was only a possibility, with Meijer a regular feature at Groningen.

Although he’s played more of a back-up role for the Eredivisie club, Meijer has featured in every matchday squad since the middle of August, having become a regular player for his national side’s U19 squad too.

So what’s the latest in Birmingham City’s pursuit of Meijer?

Since those initial reports linked Blues with the defender, nothing has been reported since.

Instead, Lee Bowyer’s side have been busy finalising and deciding other transfer deals, with the likes of Connal Trueman having returned to the club from his loan spell at Oxford United, and Bowyer then ruling out a possible recall of Odin Bailey.

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed that Birmingham City are not in fact pursuing a deal for Hearts’ John Souttar – Blues are one of many Championship clubs to have been linked with the Scot of late.

As for Meijer then, if reports are something to go by then he’s certainly a player on Bowyer’s radar. Despite no news on the move since, given Meijer’s age and the experience he’s currently gaining in the Eredivisie it would be wise of Birmingham City to let that brew a little longer.

What’s more is that the Dutch club have him contract beyond this year, making a possible Birmingham City move a costly one at the moment.

Lastly, given other transfer reports coming out of the club, it doesn’t look likely to be an active January for the club.