West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has said any January signings will “need to speak English” so they can understand what is wanted from them immediately.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, West Brom have been linked with a host of players.

Their struggles in front of goal have seen a striker signing highlighted as one of the priorities ahead of next month. All of Dwight Gayle, Rhys Healey, Daryl Dike and more have been linked with moves to The Hawthorns.

Now, Valerien Ismael has revealed a specific detail about the Baggies’ recruitment plans for January.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the West Brom boss suggested the club will mainly be looking at players based in the UK, stating that players need to be able to speak English so they can get an understanding of tactics and instructions straight away.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“January is a tricky one to go into the international market.

“Players for us need to speak English to understand straight away what we want because we don’t have any break. You play on January 2 and so on and you need a player that can help you straight away.

“It’s a tricky one because if you take a player from abroad and he cannot speak English – maybe he has the quality – but you don’t know if he will adapt to the Championship straight away.”

West Brom’s current striker options

Loan man Jordan Hugill and the out of favour Kenneth Zohore at the main out-and-out strikers at West Brom.

Callum Robinson also plays the vast majority of his football at striker, though he can be deployed out wide or in behind if needs be. Karlan Grant has previously played as a striker, but much of his action has come on the left-wing this season.

The aforementioned Zohore could be sold in January too, so another addition at the top of the pitch would be more than welcome.