Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has played down the chances of recalling winger Dennis Politic from his loan spell with Port Vale.

Dennis Politic linked up with Port Vale in the summer to allow him to pick up more game time away from Bolton Wanderers.

The winger spent the entire 2020/21 campaign on the sidelines after a serious knee injury, but he has made a decent impression since linking up with the Valiants. Politic has managed five goals and three assists in 12 outings for the club, despite making only four starts in League Two.

Amid some impressive displays for the Valiants, a potential loan recall has been speculated.

However, Bolton Wanderers’ stance has now been made clear by manager Ian Evatt.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt insisted that the best thing for Politic is to keep playing football, something that wouldn’t be guaranteed if he returned to the University of Bolton Stadium. Although, Evatt did admit that he isn’t quite getting that with Port Vale either.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The best thing for Dennis is to play regular football and unfortunately for us and for Port Vale he hasn’t done that.

“Football is an emotional game, I understand that, and people’s moods and decision making can be affected week-to-week based on what happens on a Saturday.

“But as a manager, you can’t be short-sighted, you just can’t.

“It’s brilliant that Dennis scored twice in the FA Cup but not so brilliant that he hasn’t played enough. And it is up to him to get his way into Port Vale’s team and do what he needs to do if he is going to come back to Bolton and get in our team. It is that simple.”

Looking forward

With Politic’s January fate seemingly decided, both Bolton and Port Vale will be looking to kick on with their own plans for the transfer window.

Wanderers have set their sights on adding new players in three positions – striker, defensive midfield and right-back.

Port Vale are also planning to bolster their ranks in January as Darrell Clarke’s side look to maintain their push for automatic promotion.