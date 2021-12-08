Birmingham City will not be recalling midfielder Odin Bailey from his loan spell with Livingston, Lee Bowyer has confirmed.

During the summer transfer window, Odin Bailey made another temporary move away from Birmingham City, linking up with Scottish side Livingston.

The switch was Bailey’s fourth loan move away from St. Andrew’s having previously spent time with Gloucester City as well as two spells with Forest Green.

With Bailey out on loan and Lee Bowyer facing a shortage of options in attacking midfield, the question has been asked about a potential recall for the 22-year-old.

However, Bowyer has now said the Blues are not planning on bringing Bailey’s Livingston stint to an early end.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s a young lad that’s learning the game. It’s better that he stays there and keeps developing.”

Bailey’s season so far

The Birmingham-born attacking midfielder has successfully nailed down a starting spot with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Across all competitions, Bailey has played 15 times this season, chipping in with two goals in the process. He has displayed his versatility too, playing on the left and right-wing and even as a centre-forward, as well as his favoured role in attacking midfield.

Bowyer’s midfield options

Birmingham City’s options in attacking midfield are pretty limited at the moment, with Troy Deeney even deputising in the role recently.

Riley McGree is the main option, but his loan spell comes to an end in January. Tahith Chong is a long-term absentee too, so a fresh face would be more than welcome at St. Andrew’s in the upcoming transfer window.