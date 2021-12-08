TalkSPORT pundit Adrian Durham backs Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards as a perfect signing for West Ham.

Edwards, 18, joined Peterborough United last season. The Englishman graduated through Barnet’s youth academy before being snapped up by Posh, making two League One appearances last season.

This time round, the centre-back has featured 15 times in the Championship and has earned himself a lot of plaudits.

Now, talkSPORT pundit Durham has had his say on who West Ham should look towards at centre-back, outing Edwards as a viable option going forward:

For West Ham? Would've been Souttar at Stoke but he's injured. Ready to go in the first team? Not sure you'll find one there. — Adrian Durham (@talkSPORTDrive) December 8, 2021

BTW long term, not yet, Ronnie Edwards CB at Posh. He's got West Ham written all over him. Ball player. — Adrian Durham (@talkSPORTDrive) December 8, 2021

Despite his young age, Edwards has proved himself to be a component Championship player this season.

Darren Ferguson deploys him as one of three centre-backs in a back-five. Like Durham says, he’s a ball player and fits in perfectly with the style of football Posh try to don, though this season’s been a real slog for them.

They currently sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table after the opening 21 games, having conceded 40 goals in the league so far – a league high.

Edwards though has shone, and West Ham could well be a good fit for the youngster.

The Hammers are no strangers to Championship signings having brought in Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in 2019, and having been closely linked with a number of other players including Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall.

David Moyes has some injuries to contend with at the moment and a centre-back signing could well be on the cards in January – although Edwards wouldn’t be a signing to go straight West Ham’s starting XI, the club could well consider him as a long-term investment as Durham points out.