Wigan Athletic’s Curtis Tilt has thanked the fans for their support so far this season.

Wigan Athletic are currently 3rd in the league and have two games in hand on the clubs above them.

Tilt, 30, re-joined the club on loan from Rotherham United over the summer having spent time at the DW Stadium last season as well.

He has been a key player for Leam Richardson’s side during the first-half of this campaign.

‘Great’…

Tilt has sent his message to fans, as per the club website:

“The support has been great, they keep turning out in their numbers and it only helps the lads when you can hear them cheering us on.

“It’s been lovely to play in front of the fans and we enjoy every second of it. We hear them when we’re running out and when we’re on the pitch, and they are there as our 12th man to push us and maintain the winning ways.

“Thank you to the fans for continuing to turn out for the games. All the lads really appreciate it, and please keep turning out in your numbers and cheering the lads on week in week out.”

What next?

Wigan are back in action this evening at home to Shrewsbury Town before taking on Ipswich Town this weekend.

Tilt situation

Tilt still has another year left on his contract at parent club Rotherham but has fallen down the pecking order of the Yorkshire club.

The Millers signed him in January 2020 from Blackpool but he has played just once for them.

He has found a home at Wigan and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for him permanently down the line.