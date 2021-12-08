Rotherham United are hoping Richard Wood is fit for this weekend, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis on Twitter (see tweet below).

Richard Wood should be fit for Saturday for #rufc, says boss Paul Warne. Came close to making tonight's game after a groin niggle. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) December 7, 2021

Rotherham United left him out of their game against Gillingham last night.

The Millers ended up winning 5-1 with Freddie Ladapo, Mickel Miller, Chiedozie Ogbene and Dan Barlaser (x2) getting the goals.

Wood, 36, sat out with a groin niggle but was actually close to making the squad.

He was substituted in their 1-0 win over Stockport County in the FA Cup last Friday and but his side decided to take no risks with him.

In-form

Rotherham are flying at the moment as they hunt down an immediate promotion to the Championship.

Paul Warne’s side haven’t lost for 19 games now in all competitions.

They are currently top of the League One table alongside Wycombe Wanderers after yesterday’s emphatic win.

Wigan Athletic below them have two games in-hand, one of which is tonight against Shrewsbury Town.

What next?

Rotherham are back in action against Burton Albion at home on Saturday.

The Brewers are currently 10th in the league under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and are eight points off the Play-Offs.

Wood situation

Wood could be back this weekend which would be a big boost.

He is in his eighth season at the New York Stadium now and has made over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.