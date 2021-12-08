Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie is wanted by an unnamed League One side.

Motherwell could face a battle to keep hold of him this winter amid interest from the Football League, as per the Daily Record (see tweet below).

EXCLUSIVE: Ricki Lamie wanted by English side as Motherwell face fight to keep in-form star | @ScottBurns75 https://t.co/NLnzqd5nOi pic.twitter.com/BrWFnLvUnv — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) December 8, 2021

Lamie, 28, has been a key player for the Scottish Premiership side since joining them in June 2020 from Livingston.

He has since made 54 appearances in all competition for the Well and has chipped in with three goals from defence.

Contract situation

Lamie is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

Motherwell risk losing him for nothing unless they sell him in the upcoming January transfer window or can agree terms of an extension.

A League One side is believed to be holding talks over a potential move down the border.

Early career

The centre-back started his career at Airdrie and played 29 times for their first-team as a youngster.

He had loan spells away as a youngster at Clyde, Queen’s Park and East Stirlinghsire to gain experience.

Lamie was snapped up by Greenock Morton on a permanent basis in 2014 and spent four years there before landing himself a move to the Scottish top flight.

Recent years

Livingston offered him a deal in 2018 and he was a regular for them for two years before his switch to Motherwell.

Lamie has spent his whole career to date in Scotland and is now wanted by an English League One side.