Ipswich Town have made an approach for Frank Lampard, according to a report by Football Insider.

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Paul Cook, who they sacked after their poor start to the season.

Lampard, 43, is the man they want as their new boss and have made a move for the former England international.

He has been out of the dugout since he was sacked by Chelsea in January.

Waiting

Lampard has been patiently waiting for his next opportunity in the game and was linked with the Norwich City job last month before they appointed Dean Smith.

The Canaries’ rivals Ipswich are now keen on him but would he drop into League One?

Derby spell

The Chelsea legend started his managerial career at Derby County in 2018 and guided the Rams to the Play-Off final in his only season at the helm.

However, they lost to Aston Villa at Wembley and missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea return

Lampard became the manager of the Blues in July after his impressive stint in the Championship and went on to win 53.4% of games in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, the London giants decided to sack him just over 12 months ago and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel.

Can Ipswich get him?

Ipswich are an ambitious club and their aim is to get promoted this season.

The Tractor Boys spent money over the summer but it hasn’t quite worked out for them this term.

Landing Lampard would be a big statement of intent for the third tier outfit but he would have to decide whether he would want to drop down.