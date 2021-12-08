Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Martin Payero returned to action in a friendly with Huddersfield in midweek.

Middlesbrough have been without the Argentine for five of the last six games, but he did return to the bench for the Swansea clash last weekend.

He was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win, with new boss Chris Wilder not wanting to rush him back prematurely.

Instead he was given a run out in Middlesbrough’s friendly match with Huddersfield Town, with Payero playing a starring role in a 5-1 win.

The 23-year-old scored twice in the rout on Tuesday afternoon, with other goals coming from youngsters Josh Coburn and Calum Kavanagh, as well as an own goal courtesy of Huddersfield defender Etienne Camara.

The Terriers’ goal was scored by former Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes, on his return from injury.

Boro fielded a strong side, with the likes of Payero, Onel Hernandez, Dael Fry, and James Lea Siliki all playing from the off.

Manager Chris Wilder was watching the game from the sidelines as a means of seeing these players in action.

He has fielded a relatively unchanged team in all four games in charge so far, making just one change that was forced upon him through injury, with Anfernee Dijksteel replacing Lee Peltier.

The returning Payero and Fry will be causing headaches for Wilder. Hernandez has been utilised from the bench in all four games in the Wilder era, whereas Siliki has been an used substitute in each.

Middlesbrough take on Stoke City away from home on Saturday and the manager could shuffle the pack if he feels necessary. The most likely players to come in would be Fry and Payero, with the Argentine doing his chances no harm after this performance in the friendly match.