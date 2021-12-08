Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 v Portsmouth in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday travelled down to the south coast to face Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth in the league last night, with the game ending goalless after Massimo Luongo’s second half sending off.

It proved to be a good point in the end for the Owls, who now find themselves in 8th-place of the table – one point and one place above Pompey in 9th.

Darren Moore’s side have shown some marked improvements on the pitch of late. He was coming under criticism from fans during the earlier parts of the season but his side have shown a lot more enthusiasm on the pitch of late.

But one player who’s still struggling is Mide Shodipo – the man on loan from QPR has scored just one goal in his 12 League One outings this season, and came under criticism from Owls fans last night.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance last night:

Only my opinion but Shodipo has peaked, kids shocking #swfc — StevieBrownOwls🦉 (@SWFCSteveBrown) December 7, 2021

Why is Shodipo still on? #swfc — Richard Norman (@BFDOWL) December 7, 2021

Theo on for shodipo please #swfc — Andrew (@AndrewC997) December 7, 2021

Shodipo really is Bobar #swfc — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) December 7, 2021

Take shodipo off and put him in the bin, then put theo on #swfc — mark (@_hazzy) December 7, 2021

Someone tell me how Shodipo starts over Corbeanu? #SWFC — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) December 7, 2021