Charlton Athletic picked up an impressive win over Ipswich Town last night.

Charlton Athletic won 2-0 thanks to goals from Jayden Stockley and Alex Gilbey.

Their chairman, Thomas Sandgaard, took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to supporters (see tweet below).

Great win tonight! 💥💥 Another clean sheet. Can’t wait to see you all at the Valley Saturday #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) December 7, 2021

The Addicks’ chief was delighted with the victory and is looking forward to their next game.

Events of the game

Ipswich made the journey to the Valley without a manager following their decision to sack Paul Cook over the weekend.

They had former Colchester United and Swindon Town boss John McGreal in caretaker charge but fell behind in the first-half when in-form Stockley pounced.

Charlton then doubled their lead in their second-half through midfielder Alex Gilbey to pick up another three points.

When will Jackson be appointed?

Jackson has been in interim charge since Nigel Adkins was dismissed at the end of October.

He has lost just once in the league so far and has inspired the Addicks to rise up the league table.

They were in the relegation zone when he took the reins and they are now 14th, 10 points off the Play-Offs.

What next?

Charlton are back in action on Saturday at home to Cambridge United.

The U’s won 5-0 away at Cheltenham Town last night so will travel to London in good spirits.

Jackson’s side them have back-to-back away trips to Plymouth Argyle and AFC Wimbledon.