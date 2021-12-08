Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has praised Liam Kelly for leaving QPR for first-team football.

The goalkeeper decided to cut ties with the Championship side in July.

Kelly, 25, is Motherwell’s number one and is getting plenty of game time with the Scottish Premiership side.

He spent time on loan with the North Lanarkshire side last season before choosing to sign for them on a permanent basis.

‘He’s ambitious’…

His manager Alexander has said, as per a report by the Herald:

“He’s ambitious and he knew, after spending four months with us, what our ambitions are for the future and he wanted to commit himself to us and be part of that.

“Trust me, once you’ve retired you don’t remember what car you were driving when you were 26 but you remember what trophies you won and the matches you played in.”

He added: “The important thing for footballers is their career and being on the pitch as often as possible and that’s how Kells feels as well. We all have bills to pay and kids to feed but, if you’re a professional footballer, then your first priority should be playing football.

“There are guys who would be content to sit there and take the money and you can’t have a go at them because the clubs are paying it and it all depends on your lifestyle – you might need those big wages.”

QPR spell

QPR swooped to sign Kelly in 2019 from Livingston and he played 22 times for the London club in his first season.

However, he slipped down the pecking order last term and was loaned out to Motherwell.

He still had a couple of years left on his contract with Mark Warburton’s before leaving.

Early career

The Scotsman started his career at Rangers but never made a senior appearance for the Glasgow giants.

Instead, he had a loan spell at East Fife before signing for Livingston.