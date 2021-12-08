Charlton Athletic beat Ipswich Town 2-0 in League One last night.

Jayden Stockley scored in the first half and Alex Gilbey in the second, securing another important win for the Addicks as they continue to creep up the League One table.

Under Johnnie Jackson, the club have won their last three fixtures in all competitions and with that win over Ipswich last night, climb up into 14th-place – just 10 points from the top-six.

There were some quality player performances for Charlton last night, but it was that man Gilbey who seemed to be stealing all the plaudits once again – the midfielder has been a revelation since Jackson took temporary charge of the side, making his 14th League One appearance of the season last night.

He’s quickly becoming a fan favourite among Addicks fans – see what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about the 26-year-old’s performance last night: