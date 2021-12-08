Charlton Athletic beat Ipswich Town 2-0 in League One last night.

Jayden Stockley scored in the first half and Alex Gilbey in the second, securing another important win for the Addicks as they continue to creep up the League One table.

Under Johnnie Jackson, the club have won their last three fixtures in all competitions and with that win over Ipswich last night, climb up into 14th-place – just 10 points from the top-six.

There were some quality player performances for Charlton last night, but it was that man Gilbey who seemed to be stealing all the plaudits once again – the midfielder has been a revelation since Jackson took temporary charge of the side, making his 14th League One appearance of the season last night.

He’s quickly becoming a fan favourite among Addicks fans – see what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about the 26-year-old’s performance last night:

Seeing lots of positive Gilbey tweets this morning. They read like it’s his first ever good game He was v good at the end of last season so it shouldn’t be a surprise He’s just taken a while to get going this year under Adkins & post COVID. Been v good for a while now #cafc — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) December 8, 2021

Gilbey is performing at the best level since he arrived. Washington is performing at his best. Pearce is back to his best. Dobson is performing at his best. Jaysemi is performing at his best. Good coaches unlock good players and Jackson/ euell are doing exactly that #cafc — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) December 8, 2021

Dobson and Gilbey will sleep well tonight #cafc Non Stop — CAFC Facts & Stats (@CafcFacts) December 7, 2021

Just in. Best performance of the season. Gilbey, just magnificent. Dobson, Clare, Lee, Stockley, Washington and everyone else magnificent. Should have/Could have been more. Just give Jacko the job! #cafc — Dave Lockwood (@BigDL) December 7, 2021

🎶You’re just a bus stop in Norwich🎶 Loved that from the covered end 🤣 🤣 Great performance all round. Gilbey on fire ! #cafc — Simon CAFC 🔴⚪️ (@CharltonSi) December 7, 2021