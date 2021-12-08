Sunderland could offload Anthony Patterson again this winter, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland had to recall him from his loan at Notts County last month after Lee Burge got injured.

Patterson, 21, enjoyed his time at Meadow Lane and made 10 appearances for the National League club.

There is a chance that he could return to Ian Burchnall’s side this winter.

‘That was why’….

Sunderland boss, Lee Johnson, left him out of their squad for the Papa John’s Trophy last week against Oldham Athletic and said: “The reason he didn’t play was that if he had done, it would have removed the option of him going back to Notts County.

“There’s been a rule change this year as teams were pulling players back to play in the Papa John’s Trophy before going straight back again, so that was why.”

Story so far

Patterson has risen up through the academy at Sunderland and has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years.

He was often seen on the bench for the Black Cats during the 2019/20 season before going on to make two first-team appearances in the cup last term.

Current situation

Patterson penned a new deal over the summer and played for Lee Johnson’s side in Carabao Cup games against Port Vale and Blackpool earlier in this campaign.

The North Shields-born man is currently providing back-up to Bayern Munich loanee Ron-Thorben Hoffmann but may well head out on loan again once Burge is back.