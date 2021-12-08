Swindon Town duo Harry Parsons and Ricky Aguiar are impressing on loan at Chippenham Town.

The Swindon Advertiser say the young pair are ‘destined for more time away’ as they look to continue their development.

They are both due to see their deals with the National League South side expire in January.

However, there appears to be a chance they could extend their stays.

‘Really pleased’…

Chippenham won 4-1 against Dorking Rovers last time out with Parsons scoring a hat-trick and Aguiar getting the other one.

Swindon boss, Ben Garner, has said:

“I’m really pleased for Harry. I think he was a bit frustrated in his first couple of games because he hadn’t scored.

“He’s a great finisher, and that’s his biggest strength. That’s what we’ve been trying to get him to develop – not becoming more greedy, but just understanding that his biggest strength is his finishing. In games, we want him to get those shots off. If he gets an opportunity, pull the trigger.

“He’s a really promising young player for us, and I’m pleased he’s gone and done that because it will give him a huge amount of confidence now.”

Parsons

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Swindon and is currently out on loan for the first time.

He has made 10 senior appearances for the Robins so far in his career and penned a new deal over the summer.

Aguiar

The Wiltshire club swooped to sign him in August from Worthing and he played four times earlier this season.

He has caught the eye on loan at Chippenham and is getting plenty of game time.