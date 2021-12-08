Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is keen on a reunion with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, whom he signed for the Cherries in 2019.

Kelly, 23, was signed by Howe for Bournemouth in 2019. The Cherries paid a reported £13million to Bristol City for the defender, who’s since become a key member of the Bournemouth first-team.

Now playing under Scott Parker, Kelly has featured 17 times in the Championship this season. His side are competing for the top spot in the Championship as they vie for promotion, currently sitting in 2nd after a recent dip in form.

Now though, Daily Mail have revealed that Kelly is among a list of names who Howe wants to sign in January.

What type of player is Kelly?

Kelly have previously been described as a ‘Rolls Royce on the ball’ – he’s a versatile defender whose game has really matured over the past couple of seasons with Bournemouth.

He’s able to play on the right-hand side of defence but is now preferred in the middle.

Under both Howe, then Jason Tindall and now Scott Parker at Bournemouth, he’s become a ball-playing defender hence his tag of ‘Rolls Royce’, and so he would be aptly suited to the style that Howe is trying to implement at Newcastle United.

It seems unlikely that the Cherries would be open to selling Kelly midway through what looks to be a promising season, but if Newcastle offer the right amount of money then it could prove hard to turn down.