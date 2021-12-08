Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon says Charlie Jolley deserves his chance in their first-team.

Tranmere Rovers decided to recall the striker from his loan spell at Chester yesterday.

They then threw him straight into the starting XI for their game against Oldham Athletic yesterday.

Jolley, 20, scored a dramatic late winner for the Whites to earn them a big three points at Boundary Park.

‘Deserves it’…

Mellon has said, as per the Wirral Globe (live blog, 10:20):

“I’d just seen enough of the boy to suggest to me that he deserves a go. I was sort of asking myself the question why hasn’t he had one?

“He’s done really well at Chester and in training so I just said come on let’s be bold and give the boy his go. He deserves it.

“On a cold night, he just made you feel warm.”

Chester loan

Jolley linked up with the National League North side in October to get some experience under his belt.

He scored twice in five games for the Seals before his return to Prenton Park.

Story so far

Tranmere swooped to sign him from Wigan Athletic in January this year.

Yesterday was just his third senior appearance for Rovers having mainly been used in their development squad so far.

Wigan stint

Jolley rose up through Wigan’s academy and was a regular for the Latics at various youth levels during his time at the DW Stadium.

The Liverpudlian went on to make six appearances for their first-team and chipped in with a couple of goals.