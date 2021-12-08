Ipswich Town fans are calling for Neil Warnock to be installed as their new manager following last night’s defeat v Charlton Athletic in League One.

Ipswich Town in their first fixture since Paul Cook’s sacking lost 2-0 away at Charlton Athletic.

Goals either side of half-time from Jayden Stockley and Alex Gilbey secured a comfortable win for the Addicks, whilst the Tractor Boys drop down into 11th with the defeat.

It was a hard one for fans to take – the club and the player seems to be at a crossroads, with many blaming this current crop of players for the club’s failing so far this season.

And amid all the chaos online, a growing section of supporters are calling for Warnock to come in and steady the ship.

The veteran gaffer was let go by Middlesbrough earlier this season. But he’s certainly someone who knows the game, and should he want one last job then Ipswich Town could be the job for him.

See what these Ipswich Town fans are saying on Twitter about Warnock:

As I said Sunday on #itfcchat we are screaming out for Neil Warnock. Sadly I think its not going to happen. Heard Neil speaking on TalkSport last week, very happy at home. We can hold on to the little hope we have as he did say ‘Never say Never’ to a managerial return. #itfc — Carl Cope (@CCope96) December 8, 2021

After the debacle of last night, there’s only one option now.. Warnock’s Last Dance Get it done, Town #itfc — Craig Bolger (@CraigBolger) December 8, 2021

No desire, no work rate, no quality, no idea. After yesterday my thought is we desperately need Warnock till the end of season then look for something more permanent then. #ITFC — Connor McCarthy (@ConnorMcCarth10) December 8, 2021

Anyones manager preference changed within the last 12 hours? Wanted a young hungry coach i.e Liam Manning or the like Now I’m thinking we need a Warnock type One last dance? #itfc — IPSWICH CULTURE (@IpswichCulture) December 8, 2021

The players do care, no player wants to be in that position, they need someone to properly coach and manage them. I truly believe that we need Neil Warnock in for 18th months and he would stabilize us and getting us moving in the right direction. @IpswichTown #itfc — Graham Saffery (@GrahamSaffery) December 8, 2021