Ipswich Town fans are calling for Neil Warnock to be installed as their new manager following last night’s defeat v Charlton Athletic in League One.

Ipswich Town in their first fixture since Paul Cook’s sacking lost 2-0 away at Charlton Athletic.

Goals either side of half-time from Jayden Stockley and Alex Gilbey secured a comfortable win for the Addicks, whilst the Tractor Boys drop down into 11th with the defeat.

It was a hard one for fans to take – the club and the player seems to be at a crossroads, with many blaming this current crop of players for the club’s failing so far this season.

And amid all the chaos online, a growing section of supporters are calling for Warnock to come in and steady the ship.

The veteran gaffer was let go by Middlesbrough earlier this season. But he’s certainly someone who knows the game, and should he want one last job then Ipswich Town could be the job for him.

See what these Ipswich Town fans are saying on Twitter about Warnock: