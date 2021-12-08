Preston North End have named Ryan Lowe as their new manager.

Here are five players he could target from his former club Plymouth Argyle-

Panutche Camara

The midfielder has been a key player for the Pilgrims over the past couple of seasons. He has recently been linked with a move away with Barnsley and Burnley believed to be keen, as reported by Football Insider.

Ryan Hardie

He has scored 12 goals in 26 games in all competitions this term and Lowe was able to get the best out of the Scottish striker. Could he target him for Preston now to bolster his newly inherited squad?

Luke Jephcott

Plymouth managed to keep hold of him over the summer after he managed 18 goals in all competitions in the last campaign. He has chipped in with six so far this season.

Conor Grant

He has been at Home Park for the past four years having previously been on the books at Everton alongside Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson.

Grant, 24, had loan spells away from the Toffees at Motherwell, Doncaster Rovers, Ipswich Town and Crewe Alexandra to gain experience as a youngster.

Ryan Broom

The Welshman has been a hit on loan at Plymouth from Peterborough United and has scored three goals and gained six assists since his summer switch.

Broom has fallen out-of-favour at his parent club and was also loaned to Burton Albion before his move to Devon.