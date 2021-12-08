West Ham hold an interest in three Derby County players ahead of January, according to ExWHUemployee.

West Ham could be set to raid the Championship in January, and set to raid cash-stricken Derby County for some of their top players.

The Rams currently sit rock-bottom of the Championship table after incurring a total of 21 points deducted this season. Ahead of January, the club looks likely to offload some of their best players with a host of them entering into the final months of their contracts.

And a fresh report from ExWHUemployee has revealed that all of Jason Knight, Max Bird and Lee Buchanan are on David Moyes’ shopping list.

The report says the Hammers have a ‘strong interest’ in Knight, as well as a ‘firm interest’ in both Bird and Buchanan.

Rooney’s Rams

Wayne Rooney is the man in charge at Derby County. He’s had his plaudits since taking over at the club last season and in recent fixtures, his side have shown a lot of fight.

But in the last outing v Bristol City, the club looked defeated. They looked like a team of players who know they won’t necessarily be there next season and it made for grim viewing for Rams fans.

Expect a lot of movement to happen at the club in the January transfer window. The cash-strapped club will no doubt look to offload some of their key first-team players next month and with West Ham interested, those players’ heads will surely be turned.