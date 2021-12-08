A fresh report from Goal claims all of Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Fabio Carvalho at Fulham.

Carvalho, 19, has now rejected multiple contract offers from Fulham.

The Englishman has scored four goals in his 11 Championship appearances this season having spent time on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Fulham and Marco Silva have been sweating over his future – they’re desperate to keep hold of him but Carvalho seems to have his head turned after rejecting Fulham’s approaches to sign a new deal.

With several clubs having been linked previously, including all of Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid, Goal’s report now reiterates each club’s interest heading into the January transfer window, which could prove a testing time for Fulham.

Sticky situation

The Whites will of course still have hope that they can secure Carvalho’s future. But failing that, their next best bet would be to cash in on the midfielder next month, as to avoid losing him for free next summer.

It’s a sticky situation that the club finds themselves in – just a few weeks away from the winter transfer window opening, these weeks will be pivotal for Carvalho and equally as pivotal for Fulham, both in their title race and in their bid to secure Carvalho’s future.

Any of the linked clubs would prove an attractive option for the attacking midfielder. But he remains young and relatively inexperienced, and he’s getting game time at Fulham this season, so perhaps it could be in his best interest to stay on at Craven Cottage for now – or so the club would hope.