Blackpool have enjoyed a solid start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign, finding themselves sitting in 15th with 27 points from 21 games.

Last season, Blackpool’s 21st game was a 1-1 draw at Hull City which saw the Tangerines drop into 14th place of the League One table. It was around this time that some fans started to question if Neil Critchley was the right man for the club after the slow start.

Then then loan of Ellis Simms from Everton and the capture of Kevin Stewart in January were a turning point for the club. These two along with the loan of Elliot Embleton from Sunderland in February helped bolster the squad, especially going forward, which saw the club eventually finish 3rd and win promotion via the play-offs.

Here we look at Blackpool’s 2021/22 season so far…

Standout players so far for Blackpool

The Tangerines have a number of quality players in most areas across their squad – this has seen the Pool scored 20 and concede only 25 so far.

This season, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates form a formidable partnership up front. In the league they have scored 10 combined, five each, totalling in 50% of Blackpool’s goals. This form has seen Lavery become a regular for the Republic of Ireland.

Elsewhere, Josh Bowler has been a key contributor. The former Everton man joined the club on a free transfer in the summer. Since then, he has featured in 22 of Blackpool’s 23 matches.

There should also be mentions for Marvin Ekpiteta and Gary Madine since he came back from injury.

As well as those who have impressed, there have been some who have struggled this campaign.

Tyreece John-Jules has been disappointing for the Seasiders this season. The Arsenal loanee is yet to score despite making 12 appearances. Along with John-Jules, Daniel Grimshaw and last season’s cult hero, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel have failed to impress so far.

Areas to improve

Blackpool’s midfield, or lack of, has caused some issues for Critchley. Due to injuries, the midfield has been thin on the ground which can’t happen in the Championship. This has weakened both the attack and defence.

The lack of presence in the midfield has seen the team struggle to control games and often rely on counter attacks as source of goals. However, more worryingly it has seen them get outplayed by Huddersfield and Luton at Bloomfield Road, both resulting in 3-0 home losses.

This problem has also seen the Seasiders recently go six games without a win, most recently losing to Luton. This is similar to the start of the season as they went five without victory.

Before their 1-0 loss to Stoke, that started the current six game winless run, the Tangerines were in good form. They had lost only once in eight matches, to Nottingham Forest, winning six of them. But injuries have hit and exposed Blackpool’s thin midfield which has unearthed some major problems for Critchley.

January agenda?

Matt Scrafton has reported that the Pool are interested in midfielder Jeandro Fuchs – Scrafton believes other clubs such as Celtic, Rangers and even Wigan Athletic are interested in the Dundee United star.

He could certainly help Critchley as Fuchs would offer a lot defensively and help break up attacks. With the club currently without three central midfielders – Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (Achilles) and Stewart (ankle), this could be a great signing.

Blackpool are also reportedly interested in Hearts defender John Souttar. This is more unrealistic and not as important as a midfielder, but Souttar would certainly be a great addition. Hearts’ vice-captain is only 25 years old and is also a Scottish international meaning he can bring plenty of experience for many years to come.