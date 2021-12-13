Matty Sorinola left MK Dons to join newly-promoted Belgian Pro League side Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer – so how’s the wing-back faring at his new club?

Sorinola joined the Dons’ youth system in 2017 and spent two years in the youth setup before turning professional in 2019.

Sorinola played three times for the Dons in the 2019/20 season, all appearances coming in the EFL Trophy, before making a name for himself in the Dons side in the coming season.

He made 43 appearances for Russell Martin’s side, scoring three goals including a wonder strike against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane. Despite desperately trying, Martin was unable to agree a new deal to keep Sorinola at Stadium MK.

Sorinola became a fan favourite at MK Dons and had Dons fans glued to their screens throughout the months leading up to summer, until he confirmed his intention to depart MK Dons on social media.

Upon the expiry of his contract, the 20-year-old secured a move to newly-promoted Belgian Pro League side Union Saint-Gilloise, with a view to potentially join Premier League sister club Brighton & Hove Albion in the coming years.

Since arriving in Belgium, Sorinola has made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal in a 2-1 victory over Zulte Waregem in September.

He has been introduced as a rotated member of the squad at Gilloise, who are top of the Belgian Pro League by four points over Antwerp and Club Brugge – Ten league appearances for Les Unionistes out of their 17 games this season is an impressive start to life away from England for Sorinola.

He’s yet to start a league game in Belgium this season, however started both the fifth and sixth rounds of Beker van Belgie (Belgium cup).

He is yet to become a key member of the Belgian side fighting for Champions League football, however there is plenty of time for the 20-year-old to make a name for himself on a European level.