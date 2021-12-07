Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow says Poya Asbaghi is ‘the type of coach’ they needed.

Barnsley turned to the Iranian boss as their replacement for Markus Schopp.

Asbaghi, 36, has been in charge of recent games against Swansea City, Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town.

The Tykes are yet to win under him but their players already appear to be buying into his way of doing things.

‘Very switched on’…

Woodrow has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“The gaffer and Ferran (Sibila) his assistant are very switched on, they knew exactly what they wanted and from day one it was clear. You know as soon as a manager comes in if they believe in what they want. It was clear with them.

“The first two games we were more solid then against Huddersfield we had another week to build on our attacking play and our performance was good.

“He is the type of coach we needed. A coach with an identity. It’s still early days and we’re learning but we can be proud of the last performance and it shows how far we’ve come.”

Tough job

Asbaghi has previously managed Dalkurd FF, Gefle IF, IFK Göteborg job and Sweden Under-21s but has been thrown in at the deep end in England now.

He faces a tough job on his hands to try and keep Barnsley in the Championship.

They are currently 23rd in the league table and are eight points from safety right now.

Woodrow’s situation

Woodrow appears to be enjoying life under Asbaghi so far despite failing to score in his last 11 matches.

He played his 150th game for the Tykes against Huddersfield last time out.

The former Fulham forward has scored three goals in all competitions so far this season and will be eager to add to his tally to help his side avoid relegation to League One.