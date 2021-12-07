Swansea City expect to keep hold of in-demand winger Jamie Paterson.

Swansea City plan to trigger his contract extension, as per a report by BBC Sport.

Paterson, 29, has been a hit with Russell Martin’s side since his summer switch.

Fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move for him in the upcoming January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Big hit

The forward linked up with the Swans on a free transfer in August and has since made 21 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and four assists.

He spent the previous five years on the books at Bristol City but parted company with the Robins at the end of last season.

‘Done very, very well’…

Swansea sporting director Mark Allen has said: “Jamie has done very, very well. He is loving it here, loving the training and playing, and he’s getting some important goals for us.

“We are cognisant of that and aware that Jamie is someone that we would like to keep at the club. Suffice to say we are confident and comfortable with where we are.”

Career to date

Paterson started out at Walsall and broke into their first-team as a youngster before landing a move to Nottingham Forest in 2013.

He spent four seasons at the City Ground and played 69 times for the Reds, scoring 14 goals, as well as having a loan spell away at Huddersfield Town.

Bristol City signed him in 2016 and he was a regular for them before his move to Swansea.