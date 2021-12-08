Sheffield Wednesday are said to be eyeing a new left-back ahead of the January window, with Huddersfield Town’s Josh Ruffels linked earlier this week.

Yorkshire Live reported that the Owls were sizing up Ruffels, though the same news outlet has since stated the Terriers are unlikely to let him leave on loan.

With Huddersfield Town’s stance emerging, we take a look at three options Sheffield Wednesday should eye up as alternatives…

Dominic Thompson – Brentford

Thompson, 21, spent time on loan with Swindon Town last season before remaining with Brentford for the 2021/22 season.

However, he has seen a limited amount of action for Thomas Frank’s side, with his only two outings coming in the Carabao Cup. He can play at left-back or centre-back, so he would provide Darren Moore with some cover at the heart of defence as well, which could be handy given the Owls’ recent injury woes.

Scott Tanser – St. Mirren

Former Rochdale and Port Vale man Scott Tanser only joined St. Mirren from St. Johnstone in the summer, but his deal runs out at the end of the season.

He has provided two goals and four assists in 21 games this season, mainly featuring as a left-wing back. Tanser has 53 League One appearances already under his belt so could prove to be a shrewd acquisition in the January transfer window.

Owen Dodgson – Burnley

Lancaster-born youngster Owen Dodgson, 18, has provided an impressive five assists in 12 Premier League 2 games for Burnley’s U23s this season.

He is yet to make his senior debut, but the former Manchester United left-back could benefit from a temporary move away from Turf Moor to get some more experience under his belt. However, at only 18 and without a senior appearance so, one issue could be a lack of experience at a first-team level as Wednesday look to mount a promotion push.