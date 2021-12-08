QPR boss Mark Warburton is said to have his eye on a new centre-back as the January transfer window nears.

West London Sport has reported that a new addition at the heart of defence is at the top of QPR’s transfer agenda heading into January.

It is said that with Jordy de Wijs still sidelined, Mark Warburton is worried about heading into the remainder of the campaign with limited options at centre-back. It seems loan signings are most likely for the R’s though, with Les Ferdinand stating any January incomings will likely be on temporary deals.

With that in mind, here are three centre-backs Warburton should look at bringing to QPR in January…

Joe Rodon – Spurs

Wales international Joe Rodon previously starred in the Championship at Swansea City, but he has seen limited game time with Spurs this season.

The 24-year-old has played only six times for the club across all competitions, with four of those coming in the Europa Conference League. It was also claimed last month that Rodon would be open to heading out on loan in January.

Haydon Roberts – Brighton

Haydon Roberts has already been linked with Swansea City and Nottingham Forest, and it could be wise for QPR to join the chase.

Roberts, 19, can play at centre-back, left-back and in defensive midfield if needs be, giving Warburton an option in a number of roles. He spent last season on loan with Rochdale, playing 26 times for the club in his first temporary spell away from Brighton.

Nathaniel Phillips – Liverpool

A January loan swoop for Phillips would be an ambitious one, but it could be worth enquiring about.

After coming into the first-team in the wake of Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis last season, Phillips has played only three times this season. His towering presence at the back made him a popular figure among the Anfield faithful last season, but he has been involved in only four Premier League matchday squads this campaign.