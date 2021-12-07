Barnsley’s former manager Gerhard Struber has turned down the chance to join Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick’s assistant manager, it has emerged.

Last week, it was reported that the New York Red Bulls boss was on Manchester United’s radar as interim boss Rangnick eyed up additions to the backroom staff at Old Trafford.

Struber has been in his current role as New York Red Bulls’ boss since leaving Barnsley in 2020. The Austrian held the role for a little under a year before making the switch, and it has now emerged that he won’t be coming back to England.

As reported by The Sun, Struber has turned down the chance to join Manchester United’s coaching team.

The former Tykes boss isn’t keen on dropping from head coach to an assistant manager’s role, leading to his decision to remain in New York. Instead, the Red Devils are said to have decided to appoint Chris Armas as their new assistant manager.

How has Struber fared since leaving Barnsley?

In his time in the MLS, Struber has taken charge of 36 games. He has guided the Red Bulls to 13 wins and nine draws since, losing 14.

He has amassed a points-per-match of 1.33 with a goal difference of +4 across the 36 games.

Struber’s side finished in 7th place in the Eastern Conference during the 2021 campaign, narrowly getting into the play-offs. However, they were defeated by Philadelphia Union in the qualifying round, bringing an end to their season.