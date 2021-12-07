Bristol City and Swansea City target Craig Halkett is in ongoing discussions over a new contract with Hearts, it has been reported.

On Tuesday, reports emerged claiming Craig Halkett is attracting interest from Championship duo Bristol City and Swansea City.

The Scottish defender sees his contract with Hearts expire at the end of the current campaign, leaving the door open for a potential move in January.

However, Football Scotland has now revealed that talks are ongoing between Halkett and Hearts over a new contract.

The Scottish outfit are keen to secure the centre-back’s future ahead of the January window and discussions are taking place over a fresh agreement. The report adds that a new deal isn’t imminent as it stands, but the defender is a key part of Robbie Neilson’s side at Tynecastle and the boss is keen to keep him on board.

Halkett’s season so far

The 26-year-old defender is now in his third season on the books with Hearts, joining in July 2019 after a successful spell with Livingston.

Halkett has emerged as a key player at Tynecastle, playing 85 times across all competitions for the club. In the process, he has chipped with nine goals and four assists, providing a goal threat from defence.

This season has seen Halkett miss only one game across all competitions. He was absent from Hearts’ 2-0 in Motherwell but has played in 21 games overall, helping keep 10 clean sheets along the way.