Plymouth Argyle fans have delivered their verdict on the Pilgrims’ appointment of Steven Schumacher as Preston-bound Ryan Lowes replacement.

Following Preston North End’s decision to sack Frankie McAvoy, their hunt for a new manager has progressed rapidly.

Reports emerged on Tuesday morning stating Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe had agreed to take up the vacant post at Deepdale less than a day after McAvoy’s sacking.

Amid Lowe’s Preston agreement, Plymouth have wasted no time in appointing a replacement.

Steven Schumacher, Lowe’s assistant at Home Park, has been confirmed as the Pilgrims’ new boss. He steps up to the role as first-team manager after the confirmation of Lowe’s resignation ahead of an expected move to Preston.

Described on the club’s official website as a “bright and ambitious tactician”, Schumacher takes up the first managerial role of his career with the PIlgrims after stepping into coaching after retiring from his playing career in 2018.

Upon the confirmation of his appointment, Plymouth fans moved to deliver their verdict on the appointment, voicing their backing of the new boss.

