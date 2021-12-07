Plymouth Argyle fans have delivered their verdict on the Pilgrims’ appointment of Steven Schumacher as Preston-bound Ryan Lowes replacement.

Following Preston North End’s decision to sack Frankie McAvoy, their hunt for a new manager has progressed rapidly.

Reports emerged on Tuesday morning stating Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe had agreed to take up the vacant post at Deepdale less than a day after McAvoy’s sacking.

Amid Lowe’s Preston agreement, Plymouth have wasted no time in appointing a replacement.

Steven Schumacher, Lowe’s assistant at Home Park, has been confirmed as the Pilgrims’ new boss. He steps up to the role as first-team manager after the confirmation of Lowe’s resignation ahead of an expected move to Preston.

Described on the club’s official website as a “bright and ambitious tactician”, Schumacher takes up the first managerial role of his career with the PIlgrims after stepping into coaching after retiring from his playing career in 2018.

Upon the confirmation of his appointment, Plymouth fans moved to deliver their verdict on the appointment, voicing their backing of the new boss.

Here’s what they had to say:

Onwards and upwards. Could of easily gone with Lowe and the fact he hasn’t says a lot about his own ambition. Let’s get behind him👍🏼 — Mike (@MikeHeath_) December 7, 2021

The obvious choice but the best choice 100%. I'm thrilled with this appointment. If anyone is in doubt listen to the Argyle podcast from last week. He is dedicated to the city and the club.#pafc — 🅂 (@greenarmy1886) December 7, 2021

Happy with that! The fact he moved his family down showed he was here to stay, Lowe never did and we all knew that a job back up country would pull him away at some point. Thought it would be for a bigger job though. Did well for us but happy with SS! COYG — Martin (@pilgrimdaw) December 7, 2021

The brains behind the whole operation. The man who’s actually bought into the City and lives here with his wife and kids. Absolutely the best thing we could have done – Stevie Schumacher’s Green and White army 💚🤍 #pafc https://t.co/6yqPHo45I4 — Element Miller (@miller_element) December 7, 2021

Schueys green and white army! Happy with that, move on, focus on Saturday https://t.co/ZYusaBcJRQ — Shaun Vincent (@ShaunVincent85) December 7, 2021

All the best schuey! Who better than the man who’s been part of such a good start to the season! Let’s kick on now 🤟🏼 — George Perrett (@george_perrett) December 7, 2021