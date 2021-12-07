Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed the club are not planning on recalling Alex Mitchell from his Leyton Orient loan spell.

At the weekend, Alex Mitchell was a surprise absence from Leyton Orient’s squad for their FA Cup clash Tranmere Rovers.

It led to fears that parent club Millwall could be planning to recall Mitchell in January, preventing him from playing so he wouldn’t be cup-tied if he returned to The Den.

However, Millwall boss Gary Rowett’s latest words will ease the fears of Leyton Orient supporters.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett admitted that while they don’t want Mitchell to be inelegible for them in the FA Cup, the decision was more out of precaution.

He went on to add that there are no plans to recall Mitchell from his Leyton Orient loan. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We just wanted to leave that option.

“We spoke to Kenny [Jackett] the other day, we had a good conversation. He is really pleased with Alex and it is about where we see him after January.

“The plans at the moment are not to recall him, but we need to leave that open. If we do get some injuries, do call him back and then he isn’t available for the FA Cup it doesn’t make any sense. We felt it was better to give ourselves that opportunity, if required.

“The intention for all the loan players is hopefully they stay out and play football but you have to leave that little leeway.”

Mitchell’s loan stint to date

The centre-back has been a mainstay in Kenny Jackett’s Leyton Orient since arriving from Millwall on loan.

Mitchell has missed just one league game since joining, playing 16 times for the O’s across all competitions. In the process, he has helped keep seven clean sheets, playing a part in an Orient side that has proved difficult to beat this season.

Mitchell and co sit in 8th place so far, just outside the League Two play-offs. If the Millwall loanee can play a part in Orient’s play-off push, it will do wonders for his development as he bids to return to The Den a better player.