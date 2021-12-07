Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has revealed the Addicks held an interest in Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott during the summer transfer window.

Joe Pigott attracted plenty of transfer interest in the summer after his contract with AFC Wimbledon came to an end.

The striker had starred with the Dons, netting 54 goals and providing 13 assists in 157 outings for the club before his departure.

Ipswich Town ended up securing a deal for the forward, but they weren’t the only League One side holding an interest.

As quoted by London News Online, Charlton Athletic’s caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has revealed the Addicks were among the sides keeping an eye on his situation in the summer window.

Jackson moved to praise Pigott, though admitted that a deal “never got close” because of Ipswich’s financial advantage.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There was a bit of interest in Pigs but I don’t think it ever got close because Ipswich are blowing people out of the water in terms of what they can pay.

“Pigs is a good player. I played with him before he left Charlton.

“He has forged a career, improved, and become a really good striker at the level who has scored a lot of goals.”

Pigott’s time at Ipswich Town

Since arriving at Portman Road, Pigott hasn’t had as many opportunities as he would’ve liked to show his best.

The former Addicks academy player admitted his frustration at his lack of game time, having started only four League One games so far. Overall, he has played 16 times for Town, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process.

Following the decision to sack Paul Cook, it will be interesting to see if Pigott is given a chance to nail down a spot in the side. As it stands, John McGreal is in charge at Ipswich Town, though an external appointment is expected.