Sheffield United are in talks with Southend United over the immediate futures of Kacper Lopata and Zak Brunt, Shrimpers boss Kevin Maher has revealed.

Towards the end of October, Sheffield United opted to loan out young duo Kacper Lopata and Zak Brunt to National League outfit Southend United.

The pair had both been in and around the first-team at Bramall Lane, making appearances in the Carabao Cup. However, the temporary moves to non-league football have given them the chance to pick up more senior experience away from Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Both players have made good on their chance, too.

Lopata and Brunt have both started all five league games since joining the Shrimpers, and manager Kevin Maher isn’t keen on letting go of the pair when their deals come to an end at the end of this month.

As quoted by Echo News, Maher revealed talks are ongoing with Sheffield United over the futures of Lopata and Brunt, stating he thinks it would be best for all parties if they stay beyond the end of their loans.

“It’s ongoing,” Maher said of the discussions with the Blades.

“They’ve been brilliant. The lads have all taken them under their wing and they’re really enjoying it here.

“For them, it’s important to play football, and this a good environment for them to do that.

“For both sides, I think it would be positive if we could (keep them).”

The situation at Southend

Following the arrivals of Lopata and Brunt, Southend United have won two and lost three National League games, also falling to defeat against Chesterfield in the FA Cup – a game Brunt was sent off in.

Southend find themselves in a battle to stay in the division, with 10 losses in 16 league games leaving them 20th.

The Shrimpers do have games in hand on a number of the teams around them though, and fresh deals for Lopata and Brunt would be big boosts to the squad.