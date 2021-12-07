Stoke City were close to securing a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis during the summer transfer window.

The Aston Villa striker was heavily linked with a Championship loan move during the summer.

Stoke City had emerged as the leading contenders for his signature, only for an injury to scupper the Potters’ chances of securing a loan deal for Davis.

The injury meant Davis ended up remaining at Villa Park, where he has since returned to full fitness. However, his game time has still been limited, playing only one Premier League game.

Davis has made three appearances for Villa’s U23s, netting three goals and laying on one assist, but it’s senior game time he wants.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast (quotes via Stoke on Trent Live), Davis voiced his desire to play more first-team football, admitting that he may have to head away from Villa Park to do so.

Here’s what he had to say:

“To look at, it doesn’t look too good.

“The minutes I have got have been like eight or nine minutes, but it’s all appearances. I know it, the coaches know it and everyone in football knows it (how important it is to play).

“For me, I would say I need a good clean run of games whether that’s at Villa or somewhere else just to get experience and get goals and stuff like that.”

Heading into January…

With the January transfer window now just a matter of weeks away, it awaits to be seen how Davis’ situation under Steven Gerrard’s management pans out.

It remains unknown as to whether Stoke would still be keen or if Gerrard would be willing to offload the striker.

The 23-year-old has been an unused substitute in three of Gerrard’s four games at the helm at Villa Park, with Davis left out of the squad for their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace towards the end of last month.

A loan move to Stoke City or another Championship club could be the best for Davis’ development, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.