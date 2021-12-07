Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee revealed who he wanted his side to face in the third round of the FA Cup, when speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport last week.

Hartlepool United only unveiled Lee as their new manager last week, following the sacking of Dave Challinor. They got their first win under their new boss away to League One side Lincoln City in the FA Cup last weekend.

Whilst they booked their place in the third round of the illustrious cup competition, Lee did want to face a specific team prior to the draw going ahead.

Having left his post as Middlesbrough U23 head coach to join Pools, Lee revealed he would have loved to have faced Boro in the cup.

Instead, Hartlepool were drawn against a different Championship side in Blackpool, who they take on early in the new year.

“I would like a Middlesbrough tie if I could choose,” he said after the win over Lincoln.

“That’s obviously where I’ve come from and for everyone it would be nice to get a special cup tie that we can all enjoy.

“As I say, Middlesbrough would be fantastic.”

Middlesbrough did get a League Two opponent, but they take on Mansfield Town away on the same day.

Hartlepool will be hoping to get past round three of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Lee gets his league proceedings underway in midweek against Rochdale. He takes over with Pools in 17th position and just five points above the drop zone.

However, it is tight in League Two and coincidentally they are only one point off a place in the top half and nine points off a place in the top six.