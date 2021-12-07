Plymouth Argyle are expected to appoint Steven Schumacher as their new manager.

Plymouth Argyle will turn to the 37-year-old as Ryan Lowe’s replacement at least in the short-term, as per reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bit more info. Told #PNEFC will be paying compensation of around £250k. Steven Schumacher expected to stay at #PAFC and take over from Lowe at least in the short-term. https://t.co/bWxjBtA6th — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 7, 2021

The Pilgrims are losing their manager to Championship side Preston North End and are deciding to give their managerial role to his number two.

Schumacher has been the assistant at Home Park since 2019 and holds a UEFA Pro License A.

More on Schumacher

He made 471 appearances in his playing career and had spells at Bradford City, Crewe Alexandra, Bury, Fleetwood Town and Stevenage.

The former midfielder then hung up his boots in 2018 after a final stint in non-league at Southport.

He has since delved into the coaching world and initially worked at Everton.

Lowe’s number two

Schumacher played with Lowe at Bury and reunited with him as his assistant at Gigg Lane in 2018.

The pair guided the Shakers to promotion to League One in their first season but left for Plymouth after the North West club went bust.

Why would Plymouth choose him?

Losing your manager half-way through a season would be a blow for any side but handing Schumacher the job is a sensible move by the League One promotion hopefuls.

He already knows the club and all the players.

Other coaching

It will be interesting to see if any of the Plymouth backroom staff follow Lowe to Deepdale or stay with Schumacher.

Kevin Nancekivell is their first-team coach and Darren Behcet is their goalkeeper coach.

What next?

Plymouth are in action tomorrow night away at MK Dons before a trip to the Stadium of Light this weekend against Sunderland.

They have lost their last three league games and will be looking to get back to winning ways.