Bournemouth have joined the race for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

Bournemouth are the latest club to be credited with an interest in the youngster, as per a report by Dorset Live.

Balogun, 20, has also been linked with Championship trio Swansea City, Millwall and Middlesbrough.

French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne have been mentioned too.

Loan move on the cards

Arsenal are expected to loan out the attacker in the upcoming January transfer window for him to get some experience under his belt.

Career to date

Balogun has risen up through the academy with the Gunners and has played a handful of times for their first-team so far.

However, his pathway into their senior side is currently blocked due to the abundance of top quality options they have up top at the moment.

A loan departure would enable him to play every week for another club to boost his development.

Arsenal aren’t short of options on where to send him and have a big decision to make.

Bournemouth in chase?

Bournemouth are said to be ‘leading the race’ for Balogun now according to Dorset Live.

The Cherries are currently eyeing a promotion back to the Premier League under Scott Parker.

January provides them with an opportunity to boost their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season and they could see Balogun as ideal competition with Dom Solanke.