Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has hinted that more of his players could be going out on loan, as per the club’s official website.

Crewe Alexandra have been pleased with young Connor O’Riordan’s development at Kidsgrove Athletic and Nantwich Town.

The League One side are keen for some more of their academy graduates to follow suit.

The Alex have a whole host of players in their youth ranks who could potentially be available to get some exposure to senior football.

‘Pathway for others’….

Artell has said:

“Connor (O’Riordan) benefitted from the experience and he has come back and got his chance against Doncaster in the Papa John’s Trophy.

“He produced an assured display and will have gained a lot from playing against Doncaster’s first-team and the likes of (Joe) Dodoo and (Jordy) Hiwula. You have to be on it against those types of players and he handled himself really well.

“Going out on loan to the non-league could be the pathway for others. It helps their development but we also have to be mindful of the fact that we have Under-23 games and he have to be respectful of that competition.”

Top academy

Crewe have produced some top talents over the years such as Nick Powell, Ashley Westwood, Ollie Turton and Luke Murphy.

Current situation

It has been a tough first-half of the season for the Railwaymen in League One.

They are currently bottom of the league after only two wins from 20 matches and are seven points from safety.

What next?

Crewe are back in action tomorrow night at home to Lincoln City.

They then take on Sheffield Wednesday at Gresty Road this weekend.