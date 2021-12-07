Scunthorpe United are hoping to have Coventry City goalkeeper Tom Billson back at some point.

Scunthorpe United signed the stopper on a season-long loan over the summer.

Billson, 21, made one appearance for the Iron earlier in this campaign.

However, he suffered an injury and hasn’t been seen for the League Two side since.

The young stopper is still registered to play for Scunny and they are hopeful of seeing him again.

‘Hoping to get him back’….

Their boss, Keith Hill, has told BBC Humberside Sport: “Potentially. It’s something we are mindful of. He’s part of the club’s playing squad. I’m not certain myself whether he’s fully recovered and played games for Coventry.

“I’m very mindful of the fact I need two goalkeepers to be competitive on a daily basis.”

He added: “We’re mindful of the fact he is a goalkeeper who is currently registered for us and in due course we are hoping to get him back”.

Career to date

Billson has risen up through the academy at Coventry and has been a regular for the Sky Blues at various youth levels over recent years.

The stopper had a loan spell away in non-league at Barwell a couple of seasons ago to get his first taste of senior football.

He was then handed his first and only first-team appearance for Mark Robins’ side to date in a Carabao Cup clash against Gillingham in September 2020.

Scunthorpe situation

Coventry let him link up with Scunthorpe in July and the Iron are mindful of the fact he is still part of their squad.