QPR have enjoyed a strong season so far in the Championship, finding themselves in 5th-place of the table after the opening 21 games.

QPR’s 21st game of last season was a 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea City at the back-end of December. It left them slumped in 19th-place of the Championship table and Mark Warburton was arguably at the lowest ebb of his QPR tenure so far.

But a keen showing in the January transfer window transformed their season – a string of loan players came in, plugged the gaps and saw the R’s claim an eventual 9th-place finish, setting the tone for a top-six push this time round.

Here we look at QPR’s 2021/22 season so far…

Standout players so far for QPR

QPR have a number of exciting players in their ranks, especially in attack. The R’s are notoriously prolific under Warburton but also notoriously leaky in defence.

This season the likes of Chris Willock has prevailed into a key feature of the starting XI. Ilias Chair has also taken his own game to the next level and now finds himself a regular with his international side Morocco too.

Elsewhere, Rob Dickie is another name who’s further cemented his name in the starting XI – there should also be mentions for Yoann Barbet and Albert Adomah.

As well as some names who’ve improved, there’s also been some who’ve perhaps struggled compared to last season.

Stefan Johansen was a huge hit with the fans last season but endured a slow start this time round, with Seny Dieng having also come under scrutiny and fan favourite Charlie Austin too, who’s netted just twice in 17 league outings.

All three remain integral parts of Warburton’s set up though and all have shown their class at times this season.

Areas to improve…

Defensively, QPR remain somewhat poor. They’ve conceded 27 times in the Championship so far this season – that’s just one less than they’d conceded at this stage last season.

There have been games where QPR have performed really confidently in defence, in recent fixtures against Luton Town and Huddersfield Town for example, but there remains spells of poor form which is so far keeping the R’s from breaking into the top two.

Just last weekend they conceded two goals at home to Stoke City in a 2-0 loss, having been thumped 4-1 by Fulham and conceding three at Reading in earlier parts of the campaign.

Defensively then, QPR need to shore up.

And despite having some hugely talented attacking players, the club seems to be missing an out-and-out goal-scorer. All of Austin, Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray can score goals but all of which have dealt with injury problems so far this season, and no one striker has truly nailed a starting spot down as of yet.

The R’s were on that lengthy goal-scoring streak before the goalless before the Stoke defeat last weekend. They’re certainly a side that can score goals and do so consistently, but more goals are required to keep on closing the gap to the top two.

January agenda?

Reports this week claim that QPR want to sign a centre-back in January. That makes sense given some of the injuries in defence and also given the fact that Dickie has attracted Premier League suitors this season too.

Elsewhere, the club look keen on recent trialist Kyle Docherty who’s been invited back to the club following a brief trial period, but Les Ferdinand recently said in the club’s fan forum that any January signings would indeed be loan signings.

He also went on to mention that the club would cash in on some of their top players if the money was right.

January then could be a nervy time for Warburton and QPR fans. They’ll no doubt be wary of losing some of their top players in what is a season where promotion could well be achieved.

Up next for the R’s is a trip to Sheffield United next week.