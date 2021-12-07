Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe is leaving for Preston North End.

The Lilywhites have chosen him as their replacement for Frankie McAvoy, according to reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

Hearing Ryan Lowe has left #PAFC and is set to become the new manager of #pnefc — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 7, 2021

Lowe, 43, has done an impressive job since taking charge of Plymouth in 2019.

He is now poised to move back up north and test himself in the Championship.

Impressive job

Lowe guided the Pilgrims to promotion from League Two in his first season at the club and then to an 18th place finish in League One last term.

His side have started the current campaign very strongly and are currently sat in 4th place, just two points off the top of the table.

However, they have lost their last three league games on the spin and he now appears to be heading out the exit door to Preston.

Playing career

Lowe was a successful striker during his playing days and scored 214 goals in 704 appearances.

He had spells with the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield Wednesday and Tranmere Rovers.

Managerial career

The Liverpudlian hung up his boots in 2018 and delved into the managerial world with Bury.

He won promotion to League One with the Shakers before leaving for Plymouth after they dissolved as a club.

New club

Preston are currently 18th in the league table and have made a slow start to the season.

They have decided to sack McAvoy and are embarking on a new era.