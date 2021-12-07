Lincoln City are looking to loan out Remy Longdon.

Lincoln City are keen for the attacker to go and get some game time under his belt.

Longdon, 24, has made eight appearances for the Imps in all competitions so far this season.

However, he has slipped down the pecking order over recent weeks and his minutes have dried up.

‘Found it difficult’….

Lincoln boss, Michael Appleton has told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “We’ve been trying really hard to get him out to get football, get minutes. He’s found it difficult the past couple of months in training.

“We’re desperate to get him a bit of football to help him out and regain his confidence.”

Story so far

The Imps swooped to sign him in September 2020 and he played 20 times in all competitions last season, chipping in with a couple of goals.

He signed a contract extension with the League One side in February this year until next summer (June 2022).

Career to date

Longdon started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the academy at Ewood Park.

He was released by the Championship outfit in 2017 and dropped into non-league for spells at Skelmersdale United, Ashton United and West Didsbury and Chorlton.

The forward then had a stint in Wales with Cefn Druids before earning himself a move to the Football League with Lincoln last year.

What now?

Appleton is looking to send Longdon out on loan somewhere and it will be interesting to see where he goes.