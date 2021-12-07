Peterborough United wide-man Idris Kanu is ‘ready to leave’ the club in January, with all of Colchester United, MK Dons and Salford City looking at a potential move as per Football Insider.

Kanu, 22, has featured five times in the Championship for Peterborough United this season, who currently sit in 22nd-place of the table after a tough start to life back in the second-tier.

The Sierra Leone international made 17 League One outings last time round and scored a couple of goals as Posh earned promotion.

Now though, Football Insider report that Kanu is keen on sealing his exit from the Weston Homes Stadium in January as he searches for more regular first-team football.

Linked with Kanu are all of Colchester United, MK Dons and Salford City. Both Colchester and Salford play their football in League Two, and either side sit in 18th and 11th respectively.

MK Dons meanwhile sit in 6th-place of the League One table after a fine season under Liam Manning, and so they’ll obviously prove an attractive destination for Kanu but first-team football may once again be limited as it was for him at this level with Posh last season.

Dropping down into League Two then could well prove more fruitful for the winger – he remains a very young footballer and one with attributes that could easily make him a standout player in the English Football League.

He’s explosive in his attack, tricky to handle and he can score goals when given the chance too. He’ll need some keen man management to start fulfilling his potential after some difficult periods with Peterborough United, but there looks to be some exciting opportunities on the horizon for Kanu.