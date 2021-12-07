Bristol City and Swansea City are lining up January swoops for Hearts defender Craig Halkett, reports Football Insider.

Halkett, 26, is in his third season with Hearts. The Scot had previously sent five seasons with Livingston, having never played his football in England before.

Now though, he could be on his way to the English leagues with Bristol City and Swansea City weighing up January bids for the Hearts man, who sees his contract expire at the end of this season.

Football Insider report that both Championship clubs have been making ‘regular checks’ on Halkett and that he could be sold for a cut-price in the New Year.

What do we know about Halkett?

Halkett is a very athletic centre-back and one with an eye for goal too. In both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons with Livingston he scored seven league goals in each campaign, having scored once in his 16 league outings for Hearts this season.

He commanding and aerially dominant, and his attributes make him primed for the Championship.

Bristol City and Swansea City are two teams who’ve been inconsistent this season – Bristol City sit in 17th-place of the Championship table whilst Swansea sit in 14th.

And both teams have been somewhat leaky at the back with the Robins’ defence having been breached 30 times already this season, and the Swans’ 27 times.

A defender should be high up on both sides’ wish list going into January and Halkett, a physically equipped defender who knows where the back of the net is, and who could also be available for a cut price in the January transfer window, would fit the bill.