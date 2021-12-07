Rotherham United host Gillingham in League One tonight.

Table-toppers Rotherham United welcome former double promotion-winning manager Steve Evans to the New York Stadium as they take on Gillingham tonight.

The Millers are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions – the longest run in England, having not lost since 11th September, which was a 4-2 home defeat to Fleetwood Town.

The Gills see themselves in the relegation zone, with no win in their previous six league games.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of tonight.

Team news

Speaking to the press, manager Paul Warne provided an injury update ahead of the clash.

After missing their win at home to Stockport County in the FA Cup on Friday through illness, wing-back Shane Ferguson will be ‘100% available’ for the game tonight.

Captain Richard Wood, who was subbed off at half time against Stockport County with a groin problem, is facing a run against time to find out weather he will be fit. The 36-year-old is scheduled for a scan this morning, as the Millers eagerly await a result.

According to Warne, there are no now injury news, as he closed off the conversation by saying ‘everybody else is available and raring to go.’

However, Angus MacDonald, who hasn’t featured at all this season, is still side-lined with an unspecified problem, but should return around New Years.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Ihiekwe

Harding

Ogbene

Barlaser

Wiles

Rathbone

Miller

Smith

Grigg

Very little changes are expected, as the Millers played almost a full-strength side against Non League Stockport County on Friday. Even if deemed fit, Wood may not be risked tonight in order to be fresh for Rotherham United’s next game on Saturday against Burton Albion.

Will Grigg will be looking for a rare league start over Freddie Ladapo, after recently losing his place in the starting XI in the past month or so.

The game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium kicks-off at 7:45pm tonight.