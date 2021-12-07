Preston North End could move for St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.

Preston North End are also expected to be interested in Motherwell manager Graham Alexander, as reported by The Sun.

Michael Carrick’s name has also been mentioned by the club’s hierarchy after his recent exit from Manchester United.

The Lilywhites are in the hunt for a replacement for Frankie McAvoy, who they have sacked after a slow start to the season.

They are believed to be wanting to appoint someone quickly as they prepare for the hectic festive schedule.

Davidson

The Scottish Sun say Davidson, 45, is the most realistic target at this moment in time.

He spent seven years as a player at Deepdale and already knows the club inside out.

The Scotsman has done an impressive job since taking over St Johnstone in June last year and won the Scottish Cup and League Cup double against the odds last season.

Alexander

He is another former player who the Lilywhites are being linked with.

Alexander made 400 appearances for the club in his playing career as well as other spells at Luton Town and Burnley.

He has delved into management since hanging up his boots and has had spells at Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Salford City in the Football League.

Motherwell appointed him in January and he has since won 46.5% of games in charge there.