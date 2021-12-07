Newcastle United are keen on a move for Stoke City attacker Tyrese Campbell.

Newcastle United are lining up a swoop for the Championship man, according to a report by The Sun.

Campbell, 21, has recently made his return to the Potters’ side after recovering from a knee injury.

However, Michael O’Neill’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Newcastle ready to pounce?

Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his ranks this winter as he looks to keep Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Sun say his side could fork out £20 million to try and lure Campbell to the North East.

They have won just once so far this season in the league and are currently inside the relegation zone.

Career to date

Campbell started his career at Manchester City and played in the academy of the North West giants before moving to Stoke in 2016.

He has since broken into the Potters’ first-team and has 20 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions to date.

Contract

The former England youth international signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Stoke in January 2020 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him.

He has worked hard to bounce back from injury and O’Neill won’t want to lose him half-way through this campaign.