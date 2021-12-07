Dundee United boss Tam Courts isn’t surprised Jeando Fuchs is being targeted by other clubs.

Dundee United could face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window.

Fuchs, 24, is believed to be wanted by Peterborough United, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic, as per a report by Foot Mercato.

Celtic, Rangers and Stuttgart have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

He is out of contract at the end of the current season and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

‘Focused guy’….

Speaking after his side’s 3-0 home loss to Celtic over the weekend, Courts said, as per the Daily Record:

“Even today, from Jeando’s performance and throughout the last few weeks you can see he is a top player not just for us but also in this league and I have always gone on record as saying if any players, particularly the top performing ones, have aspirations to get to the top level then the types of club you mentioned will naturally be interested.

“Jeando is a focused guy and our relationship is really strong and he likes to do his talking on the pitch so yes, there is not much more I can say on that.”

Key player

Dundee United swooped to sign him last year following their promotion from the Scottish Championship.

He has since become a key player for the Terrors and has made a total of 45 appearances for them in all competitions.

Other spells

Fuchs started his career in France at Sochaux in Ligue 2 before he was signed by Alaves in 2019.

However, he never made a first-team appearance for the La Liga outfit and was loaned out to Maccabi Haifi before his move to Scotland.