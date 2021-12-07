QPR are keen to sign a centre-back in January.

QPR plan to delve into the transfer market to boost their defence this winter, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops intend to bring in some more competition and depth in that department ahead of the second-half of the season.

Jordy de Wijs has been struggling with injuries over recent times and could be out until January with a calf problem.

Season so far

QPR have had a strong first-half of the season and find themselves in the Play-Offs at this moment in time.

Mark Warburton’s side have won 10 out of their opening 21 matches and are currently inside the top six by two points.

They are also eight points off the automatic promotion places.

What next?

The R’s have a hectic festive schedule ahead and games are coming thick and fast.

Their lack of options at centre-back is a worry right now but the January transfer window provides an opportunity to add another body into their squad in that position.

Upcoming games

QPR are back in action next Monday and take on Sheffield United away.

The Blades have had a bit of resurgence under Paul Heckingbottom so it will be a tricky test in South Yorkshire.

The Hoops then lock horns with 14th place Swansea City the weekend after.